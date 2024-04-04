Patriots hosting QB prospect Drake Maye for top-30 visit on Friday

The New England Patriots will reportedly be hosting North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye on a top-30 visit on Friday, per NFL insider Albert Breer.

Maye has been linked to the Patriots in a plethora of 2024 NFL mock drafts up to this point. Some have hinted at the idea of the team potentially trading out of the No. 3 spot on the board, but it would be a major risk considering the uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Mac Jones was shipped off in a trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now, Bailey Zappe and Jacoby Brissett are the team’s top-two options. Maye has all of the tools to develop into an elite franchise quarterback. If he’s still on the board at No. 3, what happens in Friday’s meeting could ultimately seal his fate.

The Patriots are hosting North Carolina QB Drake Maye on a 30 visit tomorrow at Gillette Stadium, per sources. New England holds the third overall pick, and met with Maye at the combine, and again before his pro day in Chapel Hill. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 4, 2024

Maye turned plenty of heads at his pro day in Chapel Hill, where he drew comparisons to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Patriots have faced Allen enough to know how much of a compliment those kinds of comparisons are on paper. If paper translates into reality and Maye ends up in New England, things will be looking up in a major way for the Patriots.

