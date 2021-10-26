Patriots host running back, two offensive linemen for free-agent workouts

Patriots host RB, two OL for free-agent workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Three free agents visited Gillette Stadium for workouts with the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

Running back Rodney Smith, offensive tackle Casey Tucker, and guard Willie Wright were in attendance as they search for a spot on an NFL roster.

The Patriots had RB Rodney Smith (Minnesota-college/ Panthers-NFL), OT Casey Tucker (Arizona State/Eagles-Lions-Colts) and OG Willie Wright (Tulsa/Browns-Falcons) in for free-agent workouts. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 26, 2021

Smith, 25, signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota in 2020. In nine career games, he logged 41 carries for 156 yards and one touchdown. He also caught 14 passes for 107 yards.

Tucker played college football at Stanford before transferring to Arizona State his senior year. The 26-year-old was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 as an undrafted free agent and has since had brief stints with the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. He has not yet played in regular-season NFL game.

Wright, 25, signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Tulsa. He spent the entire season on the practice squad, then was picked up by the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. He was waived prior to the 2021 campaign.

The Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.