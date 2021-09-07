Patriots host QB Devlin Hodges, nine others for free-agent tryouts

Patriots host 10 players for free-agent tryouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are doing their due diligence ahead of their Week 1 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Ten free agents were in attendance at Gillette Stadium for tryouts on Tuesday. Among them was quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges, who started six games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.

Also working out for the Patriots were defensive backs Grayland Arnold and Joshua Moon, tight ends Miller Forristall and Nakia Griffin-Stewart, wide receiver Connor Wedington, fullback Nick Bawden, defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao, center Lamont Gaillard and guard Jake Eldrenkamp.

Hodges completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2019, going 3-3 as a starter for Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old spent 2020 on the Steelers practice squad and was on the Los Angeles Rams during this preseason.