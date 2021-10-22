Patriots host free-agent CB D.J. Hayden for workout

Patriots host 2013 first-round CB for free-agent workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With multiple injuries at the cornerback position, the New England Patriots are doing their due diligence on the free-agent market.

The Patriots hosted CB D.J. Hayden, a 2013 first-round draft pick by the Oakland Raiders, for a workout on Friday.

The Patriots continue to explore free-agent CB options, working out veteran D.J. Hayden today. Hayden entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Raiders in 2013.



With top slot CB Jonathan Jones (shoulder) banged up, the club is eyeing possible reinforcements. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 22, 2021

Hayden, 31, played in only five games last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a hamstring injury. Over the course of his eight-year NFL career with the Raiders, Jaguars and Detroit Lions, Hayden has tallied four interceptions, 46 passes defensed, and four forced fumbles.

New England currently is short-handed in its secondary with cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Shaun Wade ruled out for Week 7 vs. the New York Jets. Also banged up are safety Adrian Phillips and CB Jalen Mills.

Patriots-Jets is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium.