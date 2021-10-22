Patriots host free-agent CB D.J. Hayden for workout
With multiple injuries at the cornerback position, the New England Patriots are doing their due diligence on the free-agent market.
The Patriots hosted CB D.J. Hayden, a 2013 first-round draft pick by the Oakland Raiders, for a workout on Friday.
With top slot CB Jonathan Jones (shoulder) banged up, the club is eyeing possible reinforcements.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 22, 2021
Hayden, 31, played in only five games last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a hamstring injury. Over the course of his eight-year NFL career with the Raiders, Jaguars and Detroit Lions, Hayden has tallied four interceptions, 46 passes defensed, and four forced fumbles.
New England currently is short-handed in its secondary with cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Shaun Wade ruled out for Week 7 vs. the New York Jets. Also banged up are safety Adrian Phillips and CB Jalen Mills.
Patriots-Jets is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium.