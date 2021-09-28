Patriots host four RBs, two DBs and WR for free-agent workouts

Patriots host four RBs, three others for free-agent workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With James White sidelined indefinitely with a hip injury, the New England Patriots are looking at potential additions at running back.

They had four running backs in for free-agent workouts on Tuesday, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Also in attendance were two defensive backs and a wide receiver.

The four RBs were Ryquell Armstead, Dontrell Hilliard, Artavis Pierce, and Ito Smith. DJ Daniel and Stephen Denmark were the DBs, and the wideout was Anthony Johnson.

More from the wire:

The #Patriots are working out RBs given their health there — https://t.co/M5mpiBceGU pic.twitter.com/DTFlW2ghEo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2021

Armstead has spent the last two NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. The 24-year-old had 35 carries for 108 yards to go with 14 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie year. He missed all of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 and was waived during the offseason.

Hilliard played for the Cleveland Browns from 2018-20. His most notable season came in 2019, when he rushed 13 times for 49 yards and a TD while catching 12 passes for 92 yards.

Pierce was signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and notched six carries for 34 yards and a TD in five games.

Smith was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. In three seasons with Atlanta, the 26-year-old has totaled 175 carries for 689 yards and six TDs to go with 55 catches for 314 yards.

Daniel, Denmark and Johnson have yet to play in a regular-season NFL game.

The Patriots are preparing for an anticipated Week 4 matchup vs. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday night.