Patriots host four players for workouts entering Week 2

Patriots work out four players, including speedy RB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Depth is a constant necessity in the NFL, and the New England Patriots explored a few options Tuesday.

The Patriots hosted four players for workouts Tuesday at Gillette Stadium during an off-day from practice as they prepare for a Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets. Here's the skinny on each player.

Nathan Cottrell, RB, Georgia Tech

Cottrell went undrafted in 2020 despite turning heads with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at Georgia Tech's pro day. He spent the last two seasons on the Jaguars' practice squad before Jacksonville released him last Monday.

The Patriots have plenty of running back depth, but rookie Rhamondre Stevenson was benched early against the Miami Dolphins after fumbling on his lone carry. Cottrell also played special teams at Georgia Tech.

Derwin Gray, OT, Maryland

A seventh-round pick of the Steelers in 2019, Gray spent two seasons in Pittsburgh before stints with the Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman would provide depth at tackle after starter Trent Brown suffered a calf injury Sunday, although Brown's injury appears to be minor.

Jordan Meredith, OG, Western Kentucky

Meredith signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent this spring before the team waived him during final roster cuts. He stands at 6-foot-3, 302 pounds and played primarily right guard in college.

Linden Stephens, LB, Cincinnati

Stephens signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has changed teams six times over the last four years. He appeared in 13 games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, taking 164 snaps on special teams.