Patriots host ex-Steelers DB Sean Davis for workout

Patriots work out ex-Steelers DB after struggles vs. Texans

The New England Patriots' secondary struggled mightily in a tight win over the Houston Texans in Week 5.

So, the Patriots are exploring outside options.

New England hosted defensive back Sean Davis for a workout Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The Steelers' second-round pick out of Maryland in 2016, Davis spent five seasons in Pittsburgh, tallying five interceptions and 20 passes defensed over his first three years as a starting safety.

He missed 15 games in 2019 due to a shoulder injury, however, and has split the 2021 season between the Indianapolis Colts' and Cincinnati Bengals' practice squads. He was released by Cincinnati last Tuesday.

Davis' workout in New England comes after the worst game of the season for the Patriots' secondary, which allowed 312 passing yards and three touchdowns to Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills.

Cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade both were sidelined due to injury, and the defense faces another stiff challenge this Sunday in Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, who rank second in the NFL in total yards and scoring.

Even if New England doesn't sign Davis, it will need something to change on its back line to find success at Gillette Stadium this weekend.