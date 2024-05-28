Patriots to host Eagles for a joint practice session before preseason matchup

The Eagles value joint practice reps, and they’ll get some quality competition this summer after Jeff McLane reports that New England will host Philadelphia for one session before their preseason matchup.

The Eagles will face the Ravens, Patriots, and Vikings during their preseason slate of games.

#Eagles will have one joint practice with the Patriots on Tuesday, Aug. 13 in Foxborough, Mass. ahead of their second preseason game on Aug. 15, NFL sources said. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) May 28, 2024

