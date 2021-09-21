Patriots to honor Julian Edelman at Week 3 game vs. Saints

Pats to honor Edelman in special Week 3 halftime ceremony originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Before Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3, the New England Patriots will pay tribute to another franchise legend.

The Patriots will honor retired wide receiver Julian Edelman at halftime of this Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints with a special ceremony, the team announced Tuesday.

Ce𝟭𝟭ebrating Jules.



This Sunday's game will feature a special halftime ceremony honoring @Edelman11: https://t.co/biFrH8LL55 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 21, 2021

There's a precedent for New England honoring players at halftime, as linebacker Tedy Bruschi and cornerback Ty Law are among the Patriots legends who were recently feted in halftime ceremonies. Defensive lineman Richard Seymour also will get a ceremony at halftime of New England's Oct. 24 game against the New York Jets to celebrate his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Sunday's ceremony will be a quick turnaround for Edelman, who retired in April after 12 years in New England.

Edelman is certainly deserving, though: The converted quarterback and 2009 seventh-round draft pick blossomed into one of the Patriots' all-time great wide receivers, amassing 620 catches and 6,822 yards over 11 active seasons. He was also a clutch postseason performer, catching the go-ahead touchdown in Super Bowl XLIX and winning Super Bowl LIII MVP honors at age 32.

It's unclear what Sunday's ceremony for Edelman will entail, but we'd humbly suggest Bill Belichick bust out his impersonation of the fiery wide receiver.

Kickoff for Patriots-Saints is set for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.