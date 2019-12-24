Patriots' home and away opponents for 2020 NFL schedule now official

The New England Patriots now know all of their home and road opponents for the 2020 NFL season.

The AFC division races wrapped up in Week 16, and those results finalized the Patriots' opponents for next year. The Patriots already were scheduled to play their AFC East division rivals, as well as the four teams from the AFC West and NFC West. Playing these divisions means the Patriots will be traveling many, many miles between the two coasts. New England will fly to the West Coast three times, including a difficult trip to CenturyLink Field in Seattle to take on the Seahawks. Former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who's led the San Francisco 49ers to a 12-3 record entering Sunday, also will make his return to Gillette Stadium for the first time as an opponent.

Let's not forget the Patriots will play a first-place schedule as AFC East champs, and that means having to square off against the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans again. The Patriots went 0-3 versus these teams this season.

Here are the Patriots' opponents for the 2020 campaign. The league will announce the full schedule with dates and times in April.

HOME

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Denver Broncos

Oakland Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Baltimore Ravens

















ROAD

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams

















The Patriots entered the 2019 season with one of the easiest schedules based on opponents' 2018 win percentage. Their schedule in 2020 will be much tougher, and a lot of the increased difficulty stems from playing a very good NFC West division. The 49ers and Seahawks are both Super Bowl contenders, and the Rams are still a quality team despite being eliminated from postseason contention in Week 16. Speaking of the Rams, that matchup will be their first against the Patriots since Tom Brady and Co. beat Los Angeles 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

