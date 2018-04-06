Patriots hold workout with Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph

Though teams work out a lot of players prior to the draft, the Patriots' current quarterback situation (Tom Brady being old and possibly not so happy, Jimmy Garoppolo being in San Francisco) lends itself to plenty of intrigue.

As such, one would be warranted in finding this news interesting:

Of note for the #Patriots, who now have 2 first-round picks: They recently had a private workout with #OKState QB Mason Rudolph, touted WR James Washington, and others. A source at the school describes Rudolph, likely first-rounder, as extremely busy with meetings and workouts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2018

Depending on who you ask, Rudolph projects to go anywhere from the end of the first round to the end of the third, though Rapoport seems confident in a first-round grade. A potential union with the Patriots could be reminiscent of 2014, when the Pats chose Jimmy Garoppolo 62nd overall. With two picks in each of the first two rounds, the Patriots also have the ammunition to get one of the top quarterbacks in a draft that also includes Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson.

Rudolph stands at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein describes him as such:

Pocket quarterback with good size who has shown consistent improvement as a passer. Rudolph is more of a downfield, play-action passer than a quarterback who can win with precision and arm strength. He's a capable field reader who has the ability to operate with timing which will be important since his arm can be dull at times. Rudolph could be an early backup with the potential of becoming an average to below average starter in the league.

Patriots fans might remember that Bill Belichick has already drafted one Oklahoma State quarterback in his time with the Pats, as the team took Zac Robinson in the seventh round back in 2010. He was terrible.