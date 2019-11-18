Patriots hold off Eagles for 17-10 win

The Patriots and Eagles played an offensive extravaganza in Minnesota during Super Bowl LII, but Sunday’s game in Philadelphia looked a lot more like Super Bowl LIII.

There were a lot of punts — eight for each side — as both yards and points were at a premium on a day when both teams saw their defenses put forth winning efforts. The Patriots offense was able to score the only points of the second half, however, and they head home with a 17-10 win.

Philadelphia opened the game with a field goal and then drove 95 yards for a touchdown that put them up 10-0 early. The Patriots defense took over from there and forced a Carson Wentz fumble while they were kicking three field goals to close the lead. Their lone touchdown came on their first possession of the third quarter when Julian Edelman threw to Phillip Dorsett for a score.

The Eagles wouldn’t threaten to score until the final minutes when they drove from their 6-yard-line to the New England 26-yard-line. Wentz threw four straight incompletions at that point, however, and the Eagles were on their way to their fifth loss of the season.

Wentz was 20-of-39 for 214 yards and took five sacks and 11 hits over the course of the proceedings. They cobbled together 81 yards on 21 carries without Jordan Howard — Jay Ajayi was active, but didn’t touch the ball Sunday — but the failure to make plays through the air left the team without any real threats to the Patriots defense. It didn’t help that right tackle Lane Johnson left the game with a head injury in the first round and did not return.

New England didn’t have too much more to show for their offensive efforts. Their running game remained sluggish and Tom Brady was 26-of-47 for 216 yards while finding the going particularly tough in the red zone.

Despite that, the Patriots avoided a second straight loss and move on to host the Cowboys with a 9-1 record. The Eagles will be rooting for the Patriots in that game and trying to beat the Seahawks in their own Week 12 matchup.