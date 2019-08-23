Patriots hit hard by injuries during preseason win vs. Panthers

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots were unable to escape Thursday night's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers without several players suffering injuries or getting banged up.

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy was slow to get up in the first quarter after sacking Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. Van Noy went into the blue medical tent but came back before the first quarter ended. Nate Ebner was shaken up in the second quarter but returned to the game.

Many other Patriots players weren't as lucky as Van Noy and Ebner.

Tight end Ben Watson was on the receiving end of a late hit delivered by Panthers safety Eric Reid, which drew a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. Watson sat on the ground for a few moments before walking off under his own power. He did not return to the game.

Watson wasn't the only tight end to get banged up. Lance Kendricks was crunched by two Panthers players on a pass play in the fourth quarter and did not play another snap. Tight end Stephen Anderson also left and didn't return. The Patriots already were thin on their tight end depth chart entering Thursday's game.

Rookie running back Damien Harris also didn't return after leaving in the second quarter. The Alabama product had two carries for eight yards before departing.

Linebacker Brandon King had to be carted off the field in the second quarter after suffering an apparent leg injury. He didn't return. King is an important special teams player for the Patriots, and his absence certainly would be felt if the injury is serious.

Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski was shaken up in the fourth quarter and went to the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room.

