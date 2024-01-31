Patriots to hire Jeremy Springer as special teams coordinator

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has found his special teams coordinator.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are hiring Jeremy Springer for that role. The Patriots have already settled on DeMarcus Covington as their defensive coordinator, so they need to find an offensive coordinator to settle three of the top spots on Mayo's first staff.

Springer spent the last two seasons as a special teams assistant with the Rams. He also worked for Marshall, Arizona, and Texas A&M before making the move to the professional ranks.

The Patriots have interviewed several offensive coordinator candidates, including former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on Tuesday.