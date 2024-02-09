Patriots hire Dont'a Hightower as linebackers coach

Dont'a Hightower is back in New England as the Patriots' new linebackers coach, his representation announced on social media.

He joins defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino and safeties coach Brian Belichick on the defensive staff.

Hightower played linebacker for the Patriots from 2012-21. He earned All-Pro in 2016, twice was a Pro Bowl and won three Super Bowl rings.

He has never previously coached.