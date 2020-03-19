Here are Patriots' highest-paid players after Joe Thuney signs franchise tender

Joe Thuney just became the surprising answer to a trivia question.

The New England Patriots offensive guard signed his one-year franchise tag Thursday, according to his agent.

That means Thuney will earn $14.78 million in 2020 -- making him the highest-paid Patriots player based on average contract value.

Tom Brady earned the most on the Patriots in 2019 with a $23 million salary, but with the 42-year-old quarterback reportedly headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the "highest-paid player" mantle was up for grabs in 2020.

Thuney has until July 15 to negotiate a long-term contract with the Patriots, who still have the option of trading him.

At the moment, though, the 27-year-old lineman is New England's most well-compensated player, ahead of talented mainstays like Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty and Julian Edelman.

Here are the Patriots' top 10 players by average annual salary as of Thursday, per Spotrac:

OL Joe Thuney: $14.78 million

CB Stephon Gilmore: $13 million*

DB Devin McCourty: $11.5 million

OL Shaq Mason: $9 million

LB Dont'a Hightower: $8.9 million

WR Julian Edelman: $7.8 million

CB Jonathan Jones: $7 million

WR Mohamed Sanu: $6.5 million

OL Marcus Cannon: $6.48 million

CB Jason McCourty: $5 million



















*Gilmore carries the Patriots' highest cap hit in 2020 at $16.78 million.

It's possible New England could sign a higher-priced player in free agency, but the team doesn't have much cap flexibility at the moment -- about $7 million in cap space, per Miguel Benzan of the Boston Sports Journal -- so it's possible Thuney could remain the Patriots' highest-paid player this season.

Not bad for a guy who made $630,000 two seasons ago.

