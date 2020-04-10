The Patriots have drafted 52 players over the past six drafts. None have made a Pro Bowl (yet).

Linebacker Jamie Collins, drafted in the second round in 2013, is the last player the Patriots have drafted who has made an all-star game. Collins made the Pro Bowl in 2015.

The Bengals are the only other team without having one of their draft choices over the past six years turn into a Pro Bowler, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

The difference between the Patriots and Bengals is New England, because it has been a perennial contender, has drafted late. The Patriots’ highest choice in that time was No. 23 overall in 2018 when they took offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Still, as Callahan asks: “The case of Cincinnati’s struggles is easy enough to solve: cheap ownership, a small scouting department and inadequate player development under the stale leadership of former coach Marvin Lewis, whose successor just completed a spectacularly successful tank in Year One. But how did the Pats get here? The NFL’s premier franchise failing to draft a widely recognized star since the middle of the Obama administration?”

The Patriots drafted 10 players a year ago, and they have an incomplete thus far. Punter Jake Bailey, a fifth-rounder, and defensive end Chase Winovich, a third-rounder, were the only rookies in the Patriots’ 2019 draft class to play more than nine games.

But receiver N'Keal Harry, the first-round choice, injured his leg and played only seven games, with five starts, and quarterback Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-round choice who played only 15 snaps, could replace Tom Brady.

But without Brady, the Patriots need more homegrown Pro Bowlers to keep their dynasty going.

Patriots haven’t drafted a future Pro Bowler since Jamie Collins in 2013 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk