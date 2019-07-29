Patriots Hall of Fame 2019 live stream: Watch Rodney Harrison, Leon Gray get inducted

The New England Patriots will welcome two new members to their team Hall of Fame on Monday afternoon when Rodney Harrison and Leon Gray are enshrined as the 2019 class.

Harrison was acquired by the Patriots before the 2003 season and played six seasons in New England before retiring. The veteran safety played a pivotal role in the team winning back-to-back Super Bowl championships in 2003 and 2004. He was voted into the Patriots HOF in his first year as a finalist.

The other inductee is offensive lineman Leon Gray. He played six seasons for the Patriots and was selected to two Pro Bowls and one NFL All-Pro team. Gray was a valuable member of the 1978 Patriots offensive line that helped the team set an NFL record 3,165 rushing yards that season. Gray is one of the most underrated players in team history, so it's nice to see his career recognized with this honor.

Here's how and when to watch the 2019 class get inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. The ceremony also can be streamed on NBC Sports' MyTeams app.

When: Monday, July 29 at 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

