Patriots had Pro Football Focus' third-highest graded RB for 2021 NFL season

Patriots had Pro Football Focus' third-highest graded RB for 2021 season

One of the most encouraging aspects of the New England Patriots' 2021 season was the emergence of Damien Harris as a top 15 running back.

Harris set career highs with 222 carries, 929 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games. He also picked up an impressive 4.6 yards per carry.

The former University of Alabama star became the first Patriots running back to tally 10 or more rushing touchdowns in a season since LeGarrette Blount in 2016. He also became the first Patriots running back since Corey Dillon in 2004 to have five or more 100-yard games in one season.

Harris' fantastic performance earned him the third-highest grade among running backs in Pro Football Focus' year-end ratings for the 2021 season.

The highest-graded RBs in the 2021 season pic.twitter.com/qcZqGglNdG — PFF (@PFF) February 17, 2022

The next step for Harris is to play at this level on a consistent basis. He shouldn't have to take up too much of the rushing burden in New England after rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson's emergence this season, and that should help keep Harris fresh late into December and January.

The Patriots have plenty of needs on offense to address over the offseason, including a No. 1 wide receiver and maybe a better backup quarterback. Running back is definitely not an area of weakness. Harris, Stevenson and Brandon Bolden are a very strong trio, and this group could be even better in 2022 if James White recovers well from his hip injury and returns.