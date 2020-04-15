The New England Patriots would be wise to boost the depth of their defensive line in the 2020 NFL Draft, and one potential target to address that need is North Carolina State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison.

Murchison tallied 48 total tackles (including 12 for a loss) with seven sacks, two fumble recoveries and two passes defensed in 12 games for the Wolfpack last season. The Patriots are one of several teams that have had a virtual pre-draft meeting with the N.C. State prospect, according to Daniel Valente of Steelers Depot and SB Nation's Zach Hicks.

Where is Murchison expected to be drafted? He's currently projected as a mid-to-late round prospect. His most likely landing spot is the fifth or sixth round. The Patriots could be quite busy on Day 3 of the draft. They own one fourth-round pick, one fifth-round choice, four sixth-round selections and two seventh-rounders.

The Patriots have seen their defensive line depth take a hit in free agency the past two years. They lost defensive end Trey Flowers and defensive tackle Malcom Brown as free agents in 2018, and then saw defensive tackle Adam Butler depart in free agency last month. New England also lost its two sack leaders from 2019 -- linebackers Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy -- in free agency this offseason.

The 2020 draft is perhaps the most important one for the Patriots in a long time. They have several roster weaknesses on both sides of the ball to upgrade and must surround Jarrett Stidham (or whoever starts at quarterback) with as much talent as possible. Defensive line is one area that should be addressed, and Murchison is a good late-round target for the Patriots on Day 3.

Patriots had pre-NFL Draft meeting with N.C. State star Larrell Murchison originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston