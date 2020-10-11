Patriots had one new positive test result

The NFL’s decision to shut down the Patriots’ facility today came as a result of a positive COVID-19 test.

The Patriots got back one positive test “this morning,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The identity of the person who tested positive has not been revealed. (It’s likely that the news of the positive result arrived this morning, due to a PCR sample collected and tested on Saturday.)

Whoever tested positive was the fourth Patriot to submit a positive test in the last eight days, with quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and defensive tackle Bill Murray previously testing positive.

The Patriots’ home game against the Broncos had already been delayed from today until tomorrow. It’s not clear now whether that game will be played at all.

