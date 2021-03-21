Patriots have had NFL’s best offseason to date, according to this metric

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Darren Hartwell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Patriots have had NFL’s best offseason so far, per this metric originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have made headlines by spending big on a host of free agents early in the NFL offseason.

But are the new guys any good? By one estimation, the answer is a resounding "yes."

Pro Football Focus' "Improvement Index" tracks how much better each team got this season by their percent improvement of wins above replacement (WAR) from the beginning of the offseason (before the first player cuts in February) to now.

Patriots Talk Podcast: How Bill Belichick got his mojo back | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Guess which team has made the biggest leap since February?

The Patriots have improved their total WAR by nearly 8% per PFF, just ahead of the Washington Football Team -- which added quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, among others -- for the biggest jump in the NFL.

Perhaps that shouldn't be surprising considering the sheer volume of New England's additions. The team already has signed 12 players in free agency and re-signed five additional players, including quarterback Cam Newton.

Here's an updated list of the Patriots' offseason additions and departures.

The new guys can play, though: Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith were the top two tight ends in free agency and combined for 12 touchdown receptions last season. Edge rusher Matthew Judon is a two-time Pro Bowler averaging 6.9 sacks per year. Wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne both racked up more than 650 receiving yards in 2020.

Quantum leap

Combined receiving yards for Henry and Smith in 2020

1061

Combined receiving yards for Patriots tight ends in 2020

254

Variation

Double

So, Bill Belichick clearly is loading up on both sides of the ball, taking advantage of the Patriots' ample cap space after the team's worst season since 2000.

But championships aren't won on paper, and there are plenty of cautionary tales about teams spending big in the offseason only to disappoint in the fall. (The 2011 "Dream Team" Philadelphia Eagles come to mind, as do the 2009 Patriots, who added Fred Taylor, Shawn Springs and Leigh Bodden amid a busy offseason only to finish 10-6).

Will this crop of free agents find success in New England? The jury is still out -- especially since Belichick likely isn't done tinkering his squad.

Recommended Stories

  • Jets sign former first-round DT Sheldon Rankins

    The Jets have signed former Saint and first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, DT ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Seahawks announce Gabe Jackson trade

    Veteran guard Gabe Jackson is officially a Seahawk. The Raiders agreed to trade Jackson to the Seahawks last Wednesday, but the deal didn’t become official before the week was out. Confirmation of the deal came on Sunday with an announcement from Seattle about the new member of their offensive line. Jackson started 99 games in [more]

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots bullish on Ohio State QB Justin Fields as NFL Draft nears

    The New England Patriots may target a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, and it appears Ohio State's Justin Fields is firmly on their radar.

  • Chris Boucher with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz

    Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors) with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 03/19/2021

  • Rob Gronkowski: 'I was definitely shook' by Aaron Hernandez's murder charge

    The duo were a dynamic tight end duo for the Patriots and Gronkowski hasn't addressed the charges in eight years.

  • Despite wanting a top-ranked opponent, Derek Brunson happy to oblige Kevin Holland's call-out

    It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.

  • LaMelo Ball is turning the Hornets into must-see TV by playing his brand of basketball

    The most-hated high school basketball player ever is now an NBA fan favorite. What’s he doing differently? Not much.

  • Luka Doncic stuck with 'terrible' shot and created magic vs. Clippers

    Luka Magic makes you realize they call him Wonder Boy not because he was a boy wonder but because he plays with the wonder of a boy, “play” being the operative word.

  • Stephen Curry injured tailbone after brutal sideline fall in win over Rockets

    While trying to regain his balance after a shot, Stephen Curry fell directly on his tailbone on the sidelines on Wednesday night.

  • Clippers' George fined $35,000 for 'lies' comment about refs

    NEW YORK (AP) Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George was fined $35,000 on Friday for saying conversations with referees are ''just a bunch of lies'' while questioning why more fouls weren't called against Dallas in LA's 105-89 loss to the Mavericks. George said after Wednesday's game that it was ''insane'' the Clippers weren't getting to the free throw line more on drives to the basket, then was asked what conversations with officials are like when players don't think they're getting the calls. ''Just a bunch of lies,'' George said.

  • NBA MVP watch: Damian Lillard moving closer to the top spot

    Four-time MVP LeBron James dropped one spot, but it wasn’t due to a dip in production. Lillard just snatched the No. 2 slot with his heroics this week.

  • America’s tournament is back once again

    It was essentially the only major sporting event completely lost due to the pandemic. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament kicks off this weekend. At last.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo has fun with Bucks OT celebration, orders Philly cheesesteak during interview

    Don't forget the celebratory cheesesteak.

  • Top-seeded Zags' bid for perfect season shifts to Indiana

    Coach Mark Few can appreciate what's at stake, and the appropriateness of the NCAA Tournament being held all in Indiana, as Gonzaga continues its push for perfection. There's history on the line, with Gonzaga seeking to become the first champion to finish without a loss since Bobby Knight's Hoosiers went 32-0 in 1976. During a season in which Gonzaga won 23 straight by double-digit margins, Few reflected on how far the Bulldogs have come in making their 22nd consecutive tournament appearance.

  • Report: Rockets trade P.J. Tucker to Bucks for D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson

    P.J. Tucker and Radions Kurucs are headed to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin and DJ Wilson.

  • Did an NCAA selection committee mistake set up Illinois for March Madness upset?

    Loyola-Chicago knocked off top-seeded Illinois as a No. 8 seed. Some metrics suggested the Ramblers should have been a No. 3 seed.

  • Khama Worthy is going to do what he’s got to do at UFC 260

    When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”

  • Rizin FF 27: Sumo wrestler throws hands, scores fastest knockout in promotional history

    Sumo wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Tsuyoshi Sudario delivered a thunderous right hand to claim the fastest knockout in Rizin FF history.

  • Derek Brunson: ‘We’re gonna get Holland to that breaking point’

    There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)