Patriots had awesome reaction to crazy Packers vs. Cardinals Week 8 ending

Patriots had awesome reaction to crazy ending of Packers-Cardinals game

NFL games in primetime on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights have been awesome this season, with most of these matchups being decided in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Thursday night's Week 8 showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals was no exception. After a slow start offensively, the action picked up in the second half, and the Cardinals drove into the red zone in the final minute of regulation with a chance to take the lead and extend their unbeaten record to 8-0.

Instead, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw a puzzling interception on a pass where veteran wideout A.J. Green didn't seem to expect the ball to be thrown his way. It was a pretty tough way to lose a game if you're the Cardinals.

As you might expect, reaction on Twitter to the wild ending was quite entertaining, and even the New England Patriots got in the mix with a clever tweet.

Here's some notable Twitter reaction to the Packers' 24-21 win over the Cardinals:

Game-winning end zone interceptions in Arizona, amirite? — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 29, 2021

Strictly business for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers 😤



The Cardinals' undefeated season is over. pic.twitter.com/P5GQB3w1ya — FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 29, 2021

Wow. Reminds you Super Bowl 48. Give Kyler a RPO — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 29, 2021

#Packers were without their top 3 WRs, top 2 CBs, All-Pro LT, All-Pro pass rusher, starting center and defensive coordinator and just beat the NFL‘s last undefeated team 24-21.



On the road. On a short week.



Best win of the Matt LaFleur era. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 29, 2021

Maybe the Cardinals shouldn’t have let the Packers sign Rasul Douglas off their practice squad 22 days ago. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 29, 2021

Congrats once again to the 1972 Dolphins, history's only undefeated team, who, if they played this year's New York Jets, would lose 77-0. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) October 29, 2021

Every Packers game in Arizona ends up being double root canal to watch. — Sam Dekker (@dekker) October 29, 2021

AJ Green tryna teach OCs everywhere to avoid the fade. A hero. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 29, 2021

Hgkflfndbjddldnbshuzibdvd!!!!! — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 29, 2021

WHY DID AJ GREEN JUST QUIT PLAYING IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ROUTE??? KYLER'S THROW HAD TD POTENTIAL. WHAT A WAY TO BLOW A GAME, TAKING AARON RODGERS AND THE GREEN BAY OFFENSE OFF THE HOOK. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 29, 2021