Patriots guard Cole Strange considered ‘month to month’ with injury

When speaking with media members on Monday, New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo indicated that guard Cole Strange is dealing with an injury and is “month to month” in his eventual return.

Strange was the Patriots’ first-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft. He has been one of the main contributors on the line, playing in 27 total games over the course of his first two seasons with the team.

Strange suffered a knee injury during training camp last season, and that forced him to miss the entire preseason. He was able to return to action in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins in September, but the injury lingered throughout the year.

Jerod Mayo said Cole Strange is “month to month.” Doesn’t sound like he’s expected back any time soon. Strange is recovering from a knee injury. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) May 20, 2024

It will be interesting to see how the situation progresses, given that Strange has already dealt with injuries in his career.

Hopefully, he’ll be ready to go for the start of training camp. As for now, the Patriots had Nick Leverett and Sidy Sow taking reps at the guard spot during organized team activities, per Daniels. This is certainly not the best news for an offensive line that struggled last year.

