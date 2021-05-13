The Patriots are kicking the tires on a veteran offensive lineman.

Alex Redmond worked out for New England today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

A 26-year-old guard who has played his entire career in Cincinnati, Redmond started seven games last season and has started 24 games in his career.

The Patriots are currently expecting to start Michael Onwenu and Shaq Mason at guard. Redmond would be competing for a roster spot to provide some depth on the offensive line.

Patriots work out guard Alex Redmond originally appeared on Pro Football Talk