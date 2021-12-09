Former LSU football, Patriots great Kevin Faulk won't be retained on Brian Kelly's staff | Report

Kevin Faulk, the former LSU football and NFL running back from Lafayette, will not be retained on the staff of new LSU coach Brian Kelly, according to The Athletic.

Faulk was LSU running backs coach under former coach Ed Orgeron, whose contract was bought out by the school earlier this season.

Faulk also was the chief recruiter for Union Parish running back Trey Holly, a Class of 2023 LSU recruit.

The development comes amid a flurry of staff changes by Kelly, whom LSU hired away from Notre Dame.

Faulk could be candidate to join the staff of new Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns coach Michael Desormeaux, who succeeded Billy Napier after Napier left UL for Florida. Napier took former Cajuns running backs coach Jabbar Juluke with him to Gainesville.

Desormeaux has said he will not make new staff announcements until after No. 17 UL (12-1) plays Marshall in the Dec. 18 New Orleans Bowl. LSU (6-6) faces Kansas State at the Jan. 4 Texas Bowl in Houston.

A Carencro product who later coached at his old high school, Faulk is LSU’s all-time rushing leader and a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots. He spent two seasons as LSU running backs coach after being promoted in February 2020 from Director of Player Development.

RECRUITING: Brian Kelly to meet with 2022 LSU commits Saturday, report says

Faulk played for LSU from 1995-98, leaving as the SEC’s career leader in all-purpose yards.

He was selected by New England in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft, played in five Super Bowls with the Patriots and was named to the franchise’s 50th anniversary team as a return specialist.

Kevin Faulk, LSU's running backs coach from 2020-21, is greeted by New England Patriots fans during a 2019 ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Faulk also is enshrined in the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Kevin Faulk not staying as LSU football staff under Brian Kelly, per report