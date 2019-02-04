Patriots have a grand total of 3 1st-quarter points in 9 Super Bowls with Tom Brady, Bill Belichick

The Los Angeles Rams recorded a sack and an interception of Tom Brady in the first quarter of the Super Bowl that ended in a scoreless tie.

It’s probably best to temper their excitement over the hot start on defense.

Patriots first-quarter ineptitude continues

The Patriots are playing in their ninth Super Bowl in the Brady-Bill Belichick era. In addition to Sunday’s game, New England failed to score in the first quarter against the Kurt Warner Rams, the Carolina Panthers, the Donovan McNabb Philadelphia Eagles, the Seattle Seahawks, the Atlanta Falcons and twice against the New York Giants.

They kicked a first-quarter field goal last year in their loss to the Eagles.

When Stephen Gostkowski missed a 46-yard field goal on Sunday, New England’s first-quarter ineptitude continued.

The Rams shut down the Patriots early, but couldn’t get anything going on offense. (Getty)

But football fans are fully aware of the success Brady and Co. have had in those games, logging five championships in the process.

With the Rams offense failing to gain any traction, there’s no time for Rams defenders to celebrate.

