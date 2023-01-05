Patriots get good news on Marcus Jones prior to Bills matchup

Perry: Patriots get good news on key playmaker entering Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

FOXBORO -- The Patriots got some good news on the injury front during Thursday's practice. They may have one of their top offensive playmakers available to them when they take on one of the game's best offenses in Buffalo.

Rookie do-it-all athlete Marcus Jones (concussion) was present during a cloudy practice on the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Thursday. The defensive back ... and punt returner ... and wide receiver ... missed last weekend's game against Miami and did not practice last week as he navigated the NFL's concussion protocol. He also missed Wednesday's practice.

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (concussion) was also back on the field after missing Wednesday's session. He was absent for Week 17 after suffering a head injury in a loss to Cincinnati the week prior.

Not spotted to start Thursday's workout was defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. He hasn't missed a game since joining the Patriots last offseason.

Jones caught his first NFL reception against the Bills in Week 13 and took it in for a 48-yard touchdown. He's made four catches in all this season, and he's averaging 19.5 yards per grab.

His return would be meaningful for the Patriots defense as well. Bill Belichick had just two active corners against Miami last week -- Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant -- who had played a snap for the Patriots prior to the game. Tae Hayes was signed to the 53-man roster and Quandre Mosely was called up from the practice squad before the Dolphins game.

Mosely played one snap; Hayes played 24.