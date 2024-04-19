Patriots GM indicates aggressive draft strategy at QB position

New England Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf offered some perspective on the team’s strategy a week out from the 2024 NFL draft.

One of the most pressing needs for the organization is the quarterback position. There are plenty of talented quarterback prospects to choose from in this draft, headlined of course by USC’s Caleb Williams. Nevertheless, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, UNC’s Drake Maye and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy have all been connected to the Patriots via pre-draft buzz and pro day visits.

The Patriots certainly have a lot of options to choose from, as they look to find their next franchise quarterback. If the Patriots ultimately decide to take a quarterback, Wolf is comfortable taking a player regardless of who is still on the board at No. 3.

“I think that’s fair,” said Wolf, when asked if he envisioned drafting Daniels, Maye or McCarthy at No. 3, regardless of how the board fell.

Could Eliot Wolf envision drafting Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy at No. 3, meaning regardless of how the board falls, the #Patriots wouldn't settle at QB? Wolf: "I think that's fair." Wolf also mentioned twice he thinks there are 6 QBs near the top of the draft. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) April 18, 2024

Patriots fans are eagerly awaiting the draft next Thursday, as New England looks to start the rebuilding process once again. If nothing else, we’ve learned that the Patriots are keeping their options open.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire