Patriots give Matthew Judon $12M bump in guaranteed money after Pro Bowler's 'hold-in'

Jack Baer
Staff writer
·1 min read
1
New England Patriots' Matthew Judon during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots' Matthew Judon during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

The New England Patriots are giving Matthew Judon a $12 million bump in guaranteed money for 2023, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This article will updated with more information.