Patriots can Gillette Stadium at 100% capacity starting May 29

Danny Jaillet
1 min read
Massachusetts announced that COVID-19 restrictions on businesses will be lifted. Starting May 29, businesses will be able to operate at 100% capacity.

Barring the state putting guidelines back in place, the Patriots should be allowed to have a full house at Gillette Stadium when the Patriots begin play next fall.

New England is scheduled to open the season on September 12 at home against the Miami Dolphins. New England will have nine home games in total, offering plenty of chances for fans to take in the action.

The last time the Patriots played in front of fans was in the AFC Wild Card game on January 4, 2020. It was Tom Brady’s final game as a member of the New England Patriots, and they were defeated by the Tennessee Titans, 20-13.

There are several competitive games and key matchups on the schedule next year. New England will certainly need the support of the fans in the stands.

Projecting the Patriots' defensive starters for 2021

