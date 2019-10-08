The New England Patriots could be without wide receiver Phillip Dorsett when they play the New York Giants on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

The veteran wideout didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, which doesn't bode well for his Week 6 availability.

Dorsett left New England's Week 5 win over the Washington Redskins in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. He never returned to the game, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Dorsett's injury is "minor." Two other Patriots wide receivers, Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon, both were limited participants in Tuesday's session.

Patriots linebacker Shilique Calhoun was added to the injury report Tuesday with an ankle issue.

The Giants' injury outlook is worse. New York could be without several of its best offensive players Thursday, including wide receiver Sterling Shepard, tight end Evan Engram and running back Saquon Barkley.

Here are the Tuesday injury reports for both teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Phillip Dorsett, Hamstring



LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Rex Burkhead, Foot

LB Shilique Calhoun, Ankle

S Patrick Chung, Heel

S Nate Ebner, Groin

WR Julian Edelman, Chest

WR Josh Gordon, Knee



NEW YORK GIANTS (2-3)

















NOTE: The Giants conducted a jog-through. The report is an estimation of what players would have done if the team had practiced.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Wayne Gallman, Concussion

WR Sterling Shepard, Concussion





LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Saquon Barkley, Ankle

LB Lorenzo Carter, Neck

TE Evan Engram, Knee







FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Tae Davis, Concussion

LB Alec Ogletree, Hamstring

T Nate Solder, Ankle

LB Josiah Tauaefa, Knee









