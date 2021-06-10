Patriots, Giants plan to hold joint practices during 2021 NFL preseason

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Patriots, Giants plan to hold joint practices in 2021 preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are no strangers to joint practices in August, and it sounds like a familiar foe will be coming to Foxboro for those summer sessions in 2021.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge provided an update Thursday on where joint practices with the Patriots stand right now:

When asked about joint practices Thursday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't confirm or deny any plans in the works.

"Well, I think that's a possibility. We'll see how it goes," Belichick said.

Cam Newton injury: Belichick sounds optimistic about Pats QB

The Patriots didn't do any joint practices in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the Patriots held joint practices with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans. Both of those teams were among New England's preseason opponents that year.

The Giants are one of the Patriots' three preseason opponents in 2021. That fact, combined with Judge's connections to the Patriots, make these teams a logical match for joint practices.

The Patriots and Giants are scheduled to play in the third week of the preseason on Sunday, Aug. 29 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. It's the third and final preseason matchup for both teams.

