Patriots getting a larger scoreboard at Gillette Stadium

When Patriots fans return to Gillette Stadium this year, they’ll immediately notice something different.

The scoreboard is larger.

Via NBC Sports Boston, the existing scoreboard in the south end zone is being expanded. It will be no taller but considerably wider.

It will come in handy when Tom Brady comes back to town, and when closeups of the quarterback responsible for six Super Bowl wins show up. Or maybe not, given the likelihood that images of Brady will spark loud cheers, not boos.

Regardless, when the Patriots host the Buccaneer in Week Four, and during each of the other eight regular-season home games the Patriots will play this year, fans will have a considerably larger video board to distract them from the action on the field.

