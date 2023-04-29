Here’s what Patriots gave up in trade to get Maryland K Chad Ryland

The New England Patriots came together with the rival New York Jets for a rare draft day trade to move up on the board and select Maryland kicker Chad Ryland.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots sent picks No. 120 and 184 to the Jets for the 112th overall pick in the fourth round.

Ryland was widely recognized as the second-best kicker on the draft board behind Michigan’s Jake Moody, who went 99th overall in the third round to the San Francisco 49ers.

It was clearly time for the Patriots to look to the future with kicker Nick Folk turning 39 years old later this year.

Patriots traded up eight spots in round four to draft Maryland kicker Chad Ryland. Two kickers – Ryland and Michigan’s Jake Moody – now have been selected in the draft’s first 112 picks. https://t.co/1maQlrnoLC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023

The Patriots have shifted focus to special teams and offensive line in the fourth round on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft. With Ryland, they hope they’ve secured their kicker of the future.

More!

Patriots select Eastern Michigan G Sidy Sow in fourth round Patriots trade up to select Maryland K Chad Ryland in fourth round Patriots select Troy C Jake Andrews in fourth round

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire