For those who believe people are tired of the New England Patriots' success, we have evidence to the contrary.

Fans have already started buying tickets for the 2019 NFL season, and the Patriots have the highest average ticket price on the secondary market, according to TicketIQ.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It's not even close, either.

2019 NFL ticket prices

It will cost you a whopping $777 on average to buy a Patriots ticket on the secondary market, about 35 percent more than the $510 average ticket price to watch a Chicago Bears game.

These are average ticket prices, mind you: As of Wednesday, you could snag a ticket in the Gillette Stadium nosebleeds at New England's Dec. 21 game against the Buffalo Bills for just $145 on TicketIQ.

That $777 number is 43.8 percent increase from the Patriots' 2018 average ticket price, according to TicketIQ, as the defending Super Bowl champions saw a higher price hike than every team but the reloaded Cleveland Browns, who added Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson during a busy offseason.

NFL ticket prices

High ticket prices are usually a direct indicator of high demand, so it's clear the Patriots are still as popular as ever, even after losing Rob Gronkowski to retirement and winning their third Super Bowl in five years.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots games have NFL's most expensive tickets by far, graphic shows originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston