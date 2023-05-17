Patriots game-by-game, record predictions for 2023 season

The New England Patriots face long odds in overcoming a daunting 2023 regular season schedule, but they’ve put the pieces in place through free agency and the draft to at least give themselves a fighting chance.

Sure, the AFC East is much-improved, but there are still questions across the board that tug at the notion that the division has suddenly morphed into an unmatchable juggernaut for the Patriots.

Will Tua Tagovailoa’s health hold up for the Miami Dolphins long-term? Are we starting to see cracks in the Buffalo Bills’ locker room? Is a 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers really good enough to get the New York Jets over the hump?

The Patriots Wire staff weighs all of that and more into consideration when making our official predictions for the Patriots’ season. We’re taking it game-by-game and finishing with an overall record prediction at the end.

Week 1: Patriots vs Eagles

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

Jordy McElroy – Win

Danny Jaillet – Loss

Cam Garrity – Loss

Michael Braithwaite – Win

Week 2: Patriots vs Dolphins

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Jordy McElroy – Win

Danny Jaillet – Win

Cam Garrity – Win

Michael Braithwaite – Loss

Week 3: Patriots at Jets

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Jordy McElroy – Win

Danny Jaillet – Win

Cam Garrity – Win

Michael Braithwaite – Win

Week 4: Patriots at Cowboys

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Jordy McElroy – Loss

Danny Jaillet – Win

Cam Garrity – Win

Michael Braithwaite – Win

Week 5: Patriots vs Saints

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

Jordy McElroy – Loss

Danny Jaillet – Win

Cam Garrity – Win

Michael Braithwaite – Win

Week 6: Patriots at Raiders

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Jordy McElroy – Win

Danny Jaillet – Win

Cam Garrity – Loss

Michael Braithwaite – Loss

Week 7: Patriots vs Bills

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jordy McElroy – Loss

Danny Jaillet – Loss

Cam Garrity – Loss

Michael Braithwaite – Loss

Week 8: Patriots at Dolphins

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Jordy McElroy – Loss

Danny Jaillet – Loss

Cam Garrity – Loss

Michael Braithwaite – Loss

Week 9: Patriots vs Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jordy McElroy – Win

Danny Jaillet – Win

Cam Garrity – Win

Michael Braithwaite – Win

Week 10: Patriots vs Colts

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jordy McElroy – Win

Danny Jaillet – Win

Cam Garrity – Win

Michael Braithwaite – Win

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Jordy McElroy

Danny Jaillet

Cam Garrity

Michael Braithwaite

Week 12: Patriots at Giants

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Jordy McElroy – Win

Danny Jaillet – Loss

Cam Garrity – Loss

Michael Braithwaite – Loss

Week 13: Patriots vs Chargers

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Jordy McElroy – Loss

Danny Jaillet – Loss

Cam Garrity – Win

Michael Braithwaite – Win

Week 14: Patriots at Steelers

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Jordy McElroy – Win

Danny Jaillet – Win

Cam Garrity – Win

Michael Braithwaite – Loss

Week 15: Patriots vs Chiefs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Jordy McElroy – Loss

Danny Jaillet – Loss

Cam Garrity – Loss

Michael Braithwaite – Loss

Week 16: Patriots at Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jordy McElroy – Loss

Danny Jaillet – Loss

Cam Garrity – Win

Michael Braithwaite – Win

Week 17: Patriots vs Bills

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jordy McElroy – Loss

Danny Jaillet – Loss

Cam Garrity – Loss

Michael Braithwaite – Loss

Week 18: Patriots vs Jets

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jordy McElroy – Win

Danny Jaillet – Loss

Cam Garrity – Win

Michael Braithwaite – Win

2023 Patriots regular season record

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jordy McElroy (9-8)

Danny Jaillet (8-9)

Cam Garrity (10-7)

Michael Braithwaite (9-8)

