Patriots game-by-game, record predictions for 2023 season
The New England Patriots face long odds in overcoming a daunting 2023 regular season schedule, but they’ve put the pieces in place through free agency and the draft to at least give themselves a fighting chance.
Sure, the AFC East is much-improved, but there are still questions across the board that tug at the notion that the division has suddenly morphed into an unmatchable juggernaut for the Patriots.
Will Tua Tagovailoa’s health hold up for the Miami Dolphins long-term? Are we starting to see cracks in the Buffalo Bills’ locker room? Is a 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers really good enough to get the New York Jets over the hump?
The Patriots Wire staff weighs all of that and more into consideration when making our official predictions for the Patriots’ season. We’re taking it game-by-game and finishing with an overall record prediction at the end.
Week 1: Patriots vs Eagles
Jordy McElroy – Win
Danny Jaillet – Loss
Cam Garrity – Loss
Michael Braithwaite – Win
Week 2: Patriots vs Dolphins
Jordy McElroy – Win
Danny Jaillet – Win
Cam Garrity – Win
Michael Braithwaite – Loss
Week 3: Patriots at Jets
Jordy McElroy – Win
Danny Jaillet – Win
Cam Garrity – Win
Michael Braithwaite – Win
Week 4: Patriots at Cowboys
Jordy McElroy – Loss
Danny Jaillet – Win
Cam Garrity – Win
Michael Braithwaite – Win
Week 5: Patriots vs Saints
Jordy McElroy – Loss
Danny Jaillet – Win
Cam Garrity – Win
Michael Braithwaite – Win
Week 6: Patriots at Raiders
Jordy McElroy – Win
Danny Jaillet – Win
Cam Garrity – Loss
Michael Braithwaite – Loss
Week 7: Patriots vs Bills
Jordy McElroy – Loss
Danny Jaillet – Loss
Cam Garrity – Loss
Michael Braithwaite – Loss
Week 8: Patriots at Dolphins
Jordy McElroy – Loss
Danny Jaillet – Loss
Cam Garrity – Loss
Michael Braithwaite – Loss
Week 9: Patriots vs Commanders
Jordy McElroy – Win
Danny Jaillet – Win
Cam Garrity – Win
Michael Braithwaite – Win
Week 10: Patriots vs Colts
Jordy McElroy – Win
Danny Jaillet – Win
Cam Garrity – Win
Michael Braithwaite – Win
Week 11: BYE WEEK
Jordy McElroy
Danny Jaillet
Cam Garrity
Michael Braithwaite
Week 12: Patriots at Giants
Jordy McElroy – Win
Danny Jaillet – Loss
Cam Garrity – Loss
Michael Braithwaite – Loss
Week 13: Patriots vs Chargers
Jordy McElroy – Loss
Danny Jaillet – Loss
Cam Garrity – Win
Michael Braithwaite – Win
Week 14: Patriots at Steelers
Jordy McElroy – Win
Danny Jaillet – Win
Cam Garrity – Win
Michael Braithwaite – Loss
Week 15: Patriots vs Chiefs
Jordy McElroy – Loss
Danny Jaillet – Loss
Cam Garrity – Loss
Michael Braithwaite – Loss
Week 16: Patriots at Broncos
Jordy McElroy – Loss
Danny Jaillet – Loss
Cam Garrity – Win
Michael Braithwaite – Win
Week 17: Patriots vs Bills
Jordy McElroy – Loss
Danny Jaillet – Loss
Cam Garrity – Loss
Michael Braithwaite – Loss
Week 18: Patriots vs Jets
Jordy McElroy – Win
Danny Jaillet – Loss
Cam Garrity – Win
Michael Braithwaite – Win
2023 Patriots regular season record
Jordy McElroy (9-8)
Danny Jaillet (8-9)
Cam Garrity (10-7)
Michael Braithwaite (9-8)
