Patriots G Cole Strange carted off field and ruled out vs Chiefs

New England Patriots offensive guard Cole Strange was carted off the field and immediately ruled out with a knee injury in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

His teammates knelt around him as the team doctor looked at his left leg. The situation obviously didn’t look good, and Strange looked like he was in serious pain.

Rookie guard Atonio Mafi immediately replaced Strange when he left the field.

It has been a revolving door on the offensive line for New England, but Strange appeared to finally be settling into his role after being banged up for most of the season.

Injury update: Starting LG Cole Strange, ruled out, due to his knee. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 17, 2023

Mafi has earned significant reps on the line due to all of the injuries.

So he’s certainly capable of stepping up and filling in for a Patriots’ offense that needs all of the help it can get.

