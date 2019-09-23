Patriots fullback Develin placed on IR with neck injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- The Patriots have placed fullback James Develin on injured reserve with a neck injury, making him the third offensive player New England has placed on the list this season.

Develin played in the Patriots' first two games, but sat out Sunday's win over the Jets. Rookie receiver N'Keal Harry (ankle) and left tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) were previously placed on injured reserve.

A former undrafted free agent, Develin has been a staple of New England's offense and special teams since joining the team in 2012. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2017.

Last season he appeared in all 16 regular-season games with eight starts and rushed for a career-high four touchdowns.

