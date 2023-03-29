Patriots’ full 7-round 2023 mock draft 6.0

The first wave of the NFL free agency period has come and gone, and the New England Patriots have seemingly dialed down the activity of moves. So it’s a perfect time for another mock draft.

As with the previous mock drafts, we have shifted to a what the Patriots will do, rather than what we would do approach. For anyone that has followed the team over the years, they typically have some surprises in store when the draft board goes live.

It’ll be fun to see how the real thing goes down in April. Until then, here is our latest seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft for the Patriots.

Round 1, Pick No. 14: OT, Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A plug and play left tackle like Paris Johnson Jr. is a dream come true for the Patriots. In the past few drafts, they have taken the biggest hole on the roster in round one. This year, that will be at the tackle position.

Adding Johnson allows the Patriots to possibly move on from Trent Brown entirely and go with Riley Reiff, Calvin Anderson, Connor McDermott or Andrew Steuber at right tackle. The Patriots could ultimately keep Brown and kick him to the right side, but there is a financial burden they could get out from under if they feel the drop off at right tackle is not that far off.

Johnson Jr. allows them to be flexible, as he would be the day one franchise left tackle.

Round 2, Pick No. 46: WR, Josh Downs, UNC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots have been showing interest in Josh Downs, who plays a similar role to Kendrick Bourne. Downs is a shifty playmaker that could make a ton of sense if the Patriots want more upside in their receivers room in general.

They could also utilize a combination of Downs, Bourne, and Juju Smith-Schuster in some packages, One thing is clear: The Patriots will continue their quest to become more explosive and dynamic across the board, and Downs gives them that here.

Round 3, Pick No. 76: EDGE, Keion White, Georgia Tech

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

White is a scheme-versatile, freak athlete that can contribute on three downs right out of the gates. This would give the Patriots some depth opposite of Matthew Judon and a developmental pass-rusher, who could benefit from being in the same room as one of the best pass-rushers in the game.

Round 4, Pick No. 107: LB, Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

To’oTo’o comes from a program the Patriots love selecting defensive players from at Alabama. He doesn’t jump off the page when you watch the game, but he is a technically sound football player with sneaky athleticism that hardly ever misses a tackle or assignment.

Good football players with instincts will always thrive in the Patriots defense, and the team could continue to fill the pipeline here early.

Round 4, Pick No. 117: TE, Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Although not a high end receiver in terms of yards after the catch, Schoonmaker is a solid vertical threat who can challenge the seam and has upside to be a solid blocker at the next level. He gives the Patriots a developmental third tight end, which is something they don’t have on their roster currently.

Round 4, Pick No. 135: DL, Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks is a solid pass-rusher that has the flexibility to rush inside and outside. His run-stopping ability is a little hit or miss on tape, but he has the raw traits to be an effective defensive lineman in the NFL. Brooks should immediately fill some depth and could challenge Daniel Ekuale and Carl Davis for reps early on.

Round 6, Pick No. 184: CB, Kei'trel Clark, Lousiville

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Adding another “undersized” corner isn’t ideal, but Clark gives the Patriots a productive ball-hawk in the slot for their nickel defense. He also resembles a lot of what they like in Jonathan Jones—position versatility (outside and inside), good instincts, and speed to match up with the game’s elite receivers, if needed.

Round 6, Pick No. 187: S, Trey Dean III, Florida

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Dean had a quiet combine battling through some injuries, but the Patriots love the player, and he seems to be a perfect Patriot fit. He can give the Patriots depth in the secondary, while immediately contributing on special teams with his knack for tackling.

He could eventually develop into a solid chess piece in the Patriots offense, filling a similar role that Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers fill now.

Round 6, Pick No. 192: OT, Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

This is one of the more predictable late Patriot fits. Someone who stands at 6-foot-7 and can play four or five positions on the line is a great project for new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to work on. Kirkland would make the roster, if healthy, and could provide immediate depth should anyone fall to injury, outside of David Andrews.

That speaks to his intelligence and raw ability, which are two things the Patriots like from their offensive line group.

Round 6, Pick No. 210: LB, Mohamoud Diabate, Utah

David Becker/Getty Images

Another Patriots fit is Mohamoud Diabate. As a defender, Diabate has versatility to serve as an off-ball linebacker or edge defender. He is technically sound with good instincts and will make an impact immediately as a special teamer.

Round 7, Pick No. 245: P, Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots added Corliss Waitman, but they need to have an open battle in camp. Baringer is someone that carries a pedigree playing at Michigan State and was a fairly productive punter in college, who has experience kicking off.

The Patriots will most likely add a few kickers and punters to the summer roster as they try and lock down their core special teams unit for the next few years.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire