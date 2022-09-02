Patriots free up salary cap space by restructuring Jonnu Smith's contract

Nick Goss
Patriots free up salary cap space by restructuring Smith's contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots needed more salary cap space, and they've found an avenue to create some.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday that the Patriots converted nearly $8 million of tight end Jonnu Smith's base salary into a signing bonus. This move opens up more than $5 million in cap space for the upcoming season.

Salary cap expert Miguel Benzan tweeted that the Patriots now have almost $9 million in cap space following the tweak to Smith's contract.

What can we take away from the decision to restructure Smith's contract and create cap space?

It's always beneficial to have some room under the salary cap going into the regular season in case injuries create the need for the Patriots to sign free agents or make a trade. The trade deadline is set for Nov. 1.

The Patriots open the regular season Sunday, Sept. 11 against the rivals Dolphins in Miami.

