Patriots free up salary cap space by restructuring Jonnu Smith's contract

Patriots free up salary cap space by restructuring Smith's contract

The New England Patriots needed more salary cap space, and they've found an avenue to create some.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday that the Patriots converted nearly $8 million of tight end Jonnu Smith's base salary into a signing bonus. This move opens up more than $5 million in cap space for the upcoming season.

Salary cap expert Miguel Benzan tweeted that the Patriots now have almost $9 million in cap space following the tweak to Smith's contract.

My new Patriots salary cap space number after the Jonnu Smith restructure is $8,858,607 - a $5.31M increase. — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space equals 8,858,607 (@patscap) September 2, 2022

What can we take away from the decision to restructure Smith's contract and create cap space?

Cap hits rising for Jonnu Smith in 2023 and 2024.



Expectation in the building is that changes offensively will help Smith have a more productive year (and future). He had a significantly better camp than he did a year ago when he missed a significant of time banged up. https://t.co/Gcrma7E7pC — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 2, 2022

Quick-hit analysis on Jonnu Smith restructure:



ðŸˆ Borrows from future cap to create 2022 space



ðŸˆ A sign, in part, of Bill Belichick's confidence in '22 team; he's willing to put extra resources into team



ðŸˆ Smith a player they believe will benefit from changes on offense — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 2, 2022

It's always beneficial to have some room under the salary cap going into the regular season in case injuries create the need for the Patriots to sign free agents or make a trade. The trade deadline is set for Nov. 1.

The Patriots open the regular season Sunday, Sept. 11 against the rivals Dolphins in Miami.