Patriots, free agent WR Phillip Dorsett agree on new contract

The Patriots have another player with some NFL experience to occupy a space in the receiver room with Julian Edelman.

According to a source, the Patriots and Phillip Dorsett have agreed to terms on a new contract that will keep the free-agent wideout in New England.

Dorsett was dealt to the Patriots from the Colts prior to the 2017 season in a trade that sent quarterback Jacoby Brissett to Indianapolis. He joins Edelman, Braxton Berrios, Damoun Patterson and Matthew Slater in the Patriots receiver room. Josh Gordon, who is suspended indefinitely, was recently given an original-round tender by the Patriots as a restricted free agent.

In 2018, Dorsett finished with 32 catches for 290 yards and three scores. He caught touchdown passes from Tom Brady in both the Divisional Round against the Chargers and the AFC title game against the Chiefs.

Dorsett has been praised by teammates and coaches alike for his dependability, his ability to stay ready even when there were long stretches when he was not a regular contributor in the offense. During one stretch from Week 5 through the Divisional Round, Dorsett caught 20 consecutive targets sent his way.

"I mean, he's a great team player," James White said late last season. "Always stays motivated, works hard during practice whether he's getting reps with first team, scout team, he's out there running - you know he's fast, he's running fast every single play, catching the ball, making plays. And then whenever the opportunity presents itself on game day, he goes out there and makes plays . . . He's been like that ever since I've known him and he came through for us."

"Phil's tremendous," Bill Belichick said last season. "He's a tremendous kid, great teammate. I think he has everybody's total respect in the locker room on everything - his preparation, the way he treats other people, how unselfish he is, how he's always ready for his role. You saw that in the Super Bowl last year. So, I don't think you could ask for any more than what he gives the team."

