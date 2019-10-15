Patriots work out free agent receiver Quincy Adeboyejo and cornerback Lenzy Pipkins ahead of Week 7

Ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Jets, the Patriots reportedly worked out free agent wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo and cornerback Lenzy Pipkins, according to Howard Balzer.

Adeboyejo, a 6'3, 197-pound wideout from Ole Miss, went undrafted in 2017 and spent a season on the Ravens practice squad before getting waived with a non-football injury designation.

He then caught on with the Jets late in training camp this year but was cut nine days after he signed. Adeboyejo played four seasons at Ole Miss, totaling over 1,400 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. His best season was his junior year in 2015, where he caught 38 passes for 604 yards and seven touchdowns. He did run a 4.43 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Draft Combine, so if the Patriots are looking for a speed threat on the outside, he could theoretically stretch a defense.

Pipkins is another undrafted free agent from the 2017 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old corner played three seasons at the University of Louisiana Monroe before he transferred to Oklahoma State for his final collegiate season.

Pipkins then spent the 2017 season on the Packers and recorded six tackles in his debut. He was then traded to the Colts, released and claimed off waivers by the Lions, waived again and then signed with the Browns practice squad at the end of the 2018 season. Pipkins was cut by the Browns at the end of this year's training camp.

It's unlikely the Patriots sign either player, but they do have a need at wide receiver and Bill Belichick has a history of snagging former Browns players, so they're at least doing their due diligence to possibly find another diamond in the rough.

