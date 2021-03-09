Patriots free agency targets: Ranking the 11 best options at LB

Even with the New England Patriots getting Marcus Cannon back from a season away during the pandemic, the team added tackle Trent Brown. And so even with Dont’a Hightower coming back from an opt-out year (just like Cannon), the Patriots could — and should — add more talent at the linebacker spots.

New England has Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Chase Winovich and Terez Hall. Last season, that wasn’t enough. And though Hightower is an excellent player, he won’t fix all their shortcomings at the position. They will need to add more talent in free agency and the draft. So let’s dive into what options they’ll have in free agency.

Matt Milano, 26 (Bills)

If the Patriots were to sign Milano, it would feel a lot like when New England stole Stephon Gilmore away from the Bills. Gilmore was a very good player, but not the best at his position in Buffalo. And Bill Belichick helped him get to the next level. Could they do the same with Milano, who had 45 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 10 games in 2020 and 101 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 15 games 2019?

Kyle Van Noy, 29 (Dolphins)

The reasoning for a reunion is obvious: Van Noy was excellent in New England's system. The Patriots brought Van Noy's career to life. And he was good again in 2020 -- even if the Dolphins decided they wouldn't pay him in 2021. The only complication is that Van Noy has been somewhat unkind toward the Patriots -- which Belichick might not have loved.

Jayon Brown, 26 (Titans)

If Mike Vrabel likes a linebacker, then Bill Belichick will probably like him, too. He has averaged 82.5 tackles per season, even while missing eight games over the last two seasons. He also had six sacks in 2018.

K.J. Wright, 32 (Seahawks)

In 2016, Bill Belichick got into a long-winded session of praise for both Seahawks linebackers, Bobby Wagner and Wright. Belichick said they were "good blitzers," outstanding competitors and "productive and durable." But of course, that was 216 and this is 2021. Does Belichick feel that Wright, one of the best linebackers in this class, will continue to perform at a high level? That's what will be the challenge in deciding whether to pay the 32-year-old at a high level.

Denzel Perryman, 28 (Chargers)

Here's a player I've been listing as a potentially Patriots' target for years. For the most part, he was a trade target. But with him hitting free agency, he could be a nice fit as a between-the-tackles thumper. The caveat is that he's probably not a three-down player.

Nicholas Morrow, 26 (Raiders)

Morrow considers himself overlooked. He says he's a proven three-down linebacker. And it's fair to suggest he was the best linebacker on the Las Vegas defense. He's got plenty of upside, and has youth on his side.

Eric Wilson, 26 (Vikings)

He popped off in 2020 when he had 122 tackles, three sacks and eight tackles for loss. And he built to that production with 42 tackles in 2018 and 62 tackles in 2019. He's the type of lesser-known player who could continue to excel in the right circumstances in New England.

Reggie Ragland, 27 (Lions)

He's an interior player who logged 52 tackles in the middle of Matt Patricia's Lions defense in 2020. And that's not the only connection he has to the Patriots. He went to Alabama, which always means he's on New England's radar. His best season came in 2018 in Kansas City, where he logged 86 tackles. This could be a chance for the Patriots to buy low and build up Ragland's value.

Alexander Johnson (RFA), 29 (Broncos)

A restricted free agent makes for a tricky signing. The Patriots would have to forfeit a draft pick to get Johnson after the Broncos announced they will tender him – unless Denver uses the original-round tender. Still, he's got compelling upside after putting up 124 tackles and five quarterback hits in 2020.

B.J. Goodson, 28 (Browns)

With one year in Cleveland, Goodson logged 91 tackles and two tackles for loss in 14 games. His production didn't wow in his last two stops (Green Bay and New York). But perhaps the Patriots can replicate what the Browns did for Goodson to help him put up big numbers.

Malcolm Smith, 32 (Browns)

He's had an up-and-down career with a pair of excellent 100-tackle seasons in Oakland in 2015 and 2016. In 2020, he finished with 72 tackles in 15 games.

