Patriots free agency targets: Here are the 5 best options at OL

The Patriots’ offensive line may have been the strength of an unproductive offensive unit. While the group dealt with injuries, they never really wavered.

Heading into this offseason, there were a lot of thoughts regarding what the team could look like along the line with Joe Thuney and David Andrews set to become free agents.

Luckily for New England, they found a diamond in the late rounds of last year’s draft in the form of Michael Onwenu. Many are expecting the second-year guard to slide right in and replace Thuney with no issue.

The tackle spots were thought to be good to go with Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon both set to play, the latter returning from a year off due to the COVID-19 opt-outs. However, the Patriots decided to make a move to re-acquire Trent Brown. Now, there may be an odd man out due to having three capable starters for two spots.

Center is a much bigger question. New England doesn’t have a ready-to-go young stud to play in the middle like they do at guard. So, they will likely be looking heavily to find their guy in either the draft or free agency.

If the team is looking for some veterans to add to bolster their line, these five guys could be great options for them.

David Andrews

Keeping your own home-grown talent should be chief for the Patriots this offseason when it comes to Andrews. In his six seasons, he's been one of the most consistent pieces to New England's offense despite missing the entirety of the 2019 season due to an unforeseen medical condition. The former Georgia Bulldog plays an important role on the Patriots' line. He's essentially the signal-caller, barking orders to the rest of the group to protect his quarterbacks. The attitude at the center position, which the Patriots seemed to lack during his absence, is also a plus for re-signing. On top of his play and ability to recognize different defenses and adjust accordingly, his leadership has been noted among his teammates. The 28-year-old has been named a captain in three of his five seasons eligible, and that type of responsibility deserves to be rewarded. That will tell younger players that acting the way Andrews has will lead them to a payday from New England.

Corey Linsley

If the Patriots don't want to bring Andrews back, the guy who protected Aaron Rodgers for the last seven seasons is a great consolation prize. Linsley has started in 99 of the potential 113 games in his career, with seven of those inactives coming in 2016 due to a hamstring injury. In 2020, Linsley was the best center in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, with an 86.4 grade. He ranked second in the run, behind only Cody Whitehair from Chicago, and fourth in the passing game. Linsley could be reaching the top of the center market, which currently sits at $12.4 million (Colts' Ryan Kelly). That may be a little steep for the Patriots who are currently paying Shaq Mason and Marcus Cannon on pretty decent contracts. However, if they want a top-of-the-line guy, they don't have to look much further than Linsley.

Ted Karras

A familiar face to New England hits free agency for the second time in two years in the form of Ted Karras. The soon-to-be 28-year-old spent last season, his first away from the Patriots, with the Dolphins. In his lone season in Miami, he started all 16 games at center. Karras was ranked as the 17th overall center by Pro Football Focus with a 65.3 grade. That grade isn't necessarily impressive, but he has knowledge of the Patriots system and could fill a variety of needs. With Andrews and Thuney potentially leaving, the Patriots don't have much depth inside. Karras may be able to come in and play a couple of positions, providing some versatility that New England could lose if Thuney were to sign elsewhere. After signing a one-year deal worth $3 million last season, Karras' price has probably gone up after starting a full slate of games. However, he can likely still be signed for well below the top of the market.

Austin Reiter

A Super Bowl champion who's spent the last few seasons protecting one of the best quarterbacks in football? That seems like a decent résumé for a starting center. Kansas City may move on from three of their starting linemen this offseason with Reiter being an interesting piece who could fit in with the Patriots. The 29-year-old was originally drafted by Washington in the seventh round of the 2015 draft, however, he never actually played a snap for the team. He signed with the Browns during the 2016 season but suffered a torn ACL in his first game. Over the last two seasons, Reiter has played in every game but one for Kansas City and last season was his best year in pass protection. Reiter only allowed 11 total pressures through the regular season and playoffs. He was essentially the only impressive lineman in the Chiefs' disappointing Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers. If the Patriots were interested in bringing in Reiter, the contract would likely cost them about $7 million per season which isn't really breaking the bank. This contract would give them a veteran for less money than a high-end option like Andrews or Linsley.

Cameron Fleming

The Patriots added a strong starting tackle option when they signed Trent Brown, but they may need some depth if they move on from Marcus Cannon. Bringing in a familiar face like Fleming could bolster the swing tackle position and extra tight end packages. Fleming left New England after four seasons in 2017. Since then, he's spent two years with Cowboys and one with the Giants. 2020 was the first season he spent as a starting tackle, and it didn't exactly go well. Fleming finished as the 69th rated tackle by Pro Football Focus, receiving an overall grade of 58.4. Luckily for New England, they should be all set at starting tackle with three potential options in Isaiah Wynn, Brown, and Cannon. Fleming can fill in if necessary, but he's much better suited as a third tight end or depth piece. The 29-year-old signed a $3 million contract last year and showed that's probably too much for his services. New England may be able to get him for less than $2 million, and, for a decent veteran backup, that price tag isn't astronomical.

