Patriots free agency live: Patriots sign veteran CB Terrance Mitchell

The Patriots have finally made their first external free agent signing.

According to ESPN, the Patriots are signing cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year, $3 million deal. The 29-year-old last played for the Houston Texans. Mitchell started 13 of 14 games played last season where he finished with 10 passes defended and one interception.

Mitchell has started at cornerback over the last two seasons. In 2020, he played for Cleveland where he started all 16 games, finishing with 13 pass breakups. His best season came in 2018 for Kansas City, where the5-foot-11 cornerback amassed a career-high 18 passes defended with four interceptions for the Chiefs.

Last season, Pro Football Focus had Mitchell graded at 103rd among cornerbacks. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed 59.2% of his targets to be caught in 2021 and he allowed five touchdowns. The Texan released Mitchell on March 10, so he won’t count against the Patriots comp pick formula next offseason.

He's started two games against the Patriots in his career and has 12 tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) fumbles the ball as Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) defends during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell came into the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by Dallas in 2014. He’s played for five teams (Cowboys, Texans, Browns, Chiefs and Bears). He will add some much-needed depth for the Patriots at their cornerback position after the team lost J.C. Jackson, who is signing a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mitchell joins Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade, Joejuan Williams and Justin Bethel on the Patriots depth chart.

Patriots primed for more roster moves after added cap space

The Patriots offseason isn’t exactly off to a roaring start.

On Monday, the NFL’s first legal tampering day, the Pats re-signed Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer and James Ferentz. They also lost J.C. Jackson and Ted Karras. On Tuesday, which is the last tampering day before free agents can officially sign contracts, the Patriots swung their first two trades of the offseason while –re-signing two more veterans.

The biggest move of the day was when the Pats traded once promising edge rusher Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns for linebacker Mack Wilson. Later, in the evening, they traded Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay for a fifth rounder. The team also re-signed kicker Nick Folk and running back James White. Both veterans signed a 2-year, $5 million deal.

With each move the Patriots make, their cap number is dwindling. That’s the main factor as to why the team hasn’t made a splash free agent signing. That’s exactly why they shipped Mason to the Bucs. That move cleared just under $7 million in cap space.

Perhaps on Wednesday, we’ll find out what they do with the added cap room. This day marks the official opening of NFL free agency – where players can sign new contracts.

We’ll have you updated right here with all Patriots news and rumors.

Tracking Patriots moves on Day 1: J.C. Jackson signs mega deal with Los Angeles Chargers

Tracking Patriots moves on Day 2: Shaq Mason traded to Tampa Bay for 5th round draft pick

Patriots free agent additions:

Terrance Mitchell signed a 1-year, $3 million contract

James White re-signed a 2-year, $5 million contract

Nick Folk re-signed a 2-year, $5 million contract

Devin McCourty re-signed a 1-year, $9 million contract

Matthew Slater re-signed a 1 year, $2.62 million contract

Brian Hoyer re-signed a 2-year deal, $3 million contract

James Ferentz re-signed a 1-year, $990,000 contract

Patriots free agent losses:

J.C. Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers

Ted Karras signed a three-year, $18 million deal with Cincinnati Bengals

Patriots remaining free agents:

Trent Brown

Dont’a Hightower

James White

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Brandon Bolden

Brandon King

Nick Folk

Jamie Collins

Jakob Johnson

Kyle Van Noy (cut)

Gunner Olszewski (restricted)

