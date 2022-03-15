Patriots free agency live: Patriots trade Chase Winovich to Cleveland

The Patriots are reshaping their linebacker unit.

On Tuesday, the team traded once promising pass rusher Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson, according to the NFL Network.

It’s unfortunate it didn’t work out for Winovich in New England, but this move isn’t a surprise. The 2019 third-round pick had 11 sacks in his first two NF seasons. He led the Patriots with 5.5 sacks in 2020. However, Winovich seemed to fall out of favor with the Patriots coaching staff. His playing time was sporadic in 2020 and then non-existent last season where he finished with zero sacks in 13 games.

I am so grateful for my experience in New England.

The love, spirit, and support have been absolutely unreal.

This entire region will always hold the most special of places in my heart.

The time is now for the next chapter of my journey.

📖💓✌🏻🍯 — Chase Winovich (@Wino) March 15, 2022

Wilson had a similar career-arch in Cleveland. A fifth-round pick out of Alabama in 2019, he had his best season as a rookie, totaling 82 tackles and seven passes defended in 16 games played. He made just 39 tackles in 2020 and posted 42 tackles for the Browns last season. Wilson was also a core special teamer for Cleveland, leading the Browns with nine special teams tackles.

At 6-foot-1, 233 pounds, Mack is smaller than your average Patriots linebacker. However, he does excel in pass coverage. Pro Football Focus gave him a 70.1 coverage grade last season, which is an above average mark for a linebacker.

Thursday October 10, 2019Foxboro, MA[The Providence Journal/Bob Breidenbach]The New England patriots host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.Patriots defensive lineman #50 Chase Winovich tries to get by a block from #76 Nate Solder of the Giants.[The Providence Journal/Bob Breidenbach]

The Patriots are retooling their linebacker depth chart. The team released Kyle Van Noy and could lose Ja’Whaun Bentley, Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins in free agency. Wilson joins the likes of Josh Uche, Ronnie Perkins, Jahlani Tavai, Cameron McGrone, Harvey Langi, Raekwon McMillan, Terez Hall and Anfernee Jennings on the depth chart.

Patriots re-sign Nick Folk

The Patriots re-signed kicker Nick Folk on late Monday night. According to the NFL Network, Folk signed a two-year, $5 million extension with $2.19 million in guaranteed money. The deal is worth a maximum of $5.6 million with incentives.

This is an important signing for the Pats. Folk, 37, has been one of the best kickers in the NFL over the last two seasons. Last year, he connected on 92.3% of his field goal attempts. Folk finished first in the NFL in points scored (15), second in field goals made (36) and sixth in field goal percentage last season.

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) kicks a field goal during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass.

From Adam Vinatieri, Stephon Gostkowski and now Folk, Bill Belichick has had an excellent run of kickers in New England.

Tracking all Patriots moves

After swinging for the fences last year, the Patriots operated at a different tempo at the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period on Monday.

The Pats biggest moves came with their own roster. According to multiple league sources, the Patriots re-signed Devin McCourty to a one-year, $9 million contract, Matthew Slater to a one-year, $2.62 million deal, Brian Hoyer to a two-year, $3 million contract and inked James Ferentz. The Pats also lost starting cornerback J.C. Jackson, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers and left guard Ted Karras, who signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.4

Tracking Patriots moves on Day 1: Pats focus on their own free agents to start

Interest in wide receivers Valdes-Scantling, Hamilton, Chark

However, the Patriots aren’t done.

According to two league sources, the Pats have shown interest in wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and DaeSean Hamilton. According to ESPN, the team is also interested in DJ Chark Jr.

Tuesday marks the second and final day of the NFL’s legal tampering period. We’ll update you right here with all the Patriots news and rumors.

FILE - New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson runs for a touchdown after an interception against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. New England opted against using the franchise tag on one of the top man-to-man cornerbacks in the league, leaving an attractive option for other teams. Jackson entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and leads the NFL with 25 interceptions since then. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Patriots free agent additions:

Nick Folk re-signed a 2-year, $5 million contract

Devin McCourty re-signed a 1-year, $9 million contract

Matthew Slater re-signed a 1 year, $2.62 million contract

Brian Hoyer re-signed a 2-year deal, $3 million contract

James Ferentz re-signed a 1-year, $990,000 contract

Patriots free agent losses:

J.C. Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers

Ted Karras signed a three-year, $18 million deal with Cincinnati Bengals

Patriots remaining free agents:

Trent Brown

Dont’a Hightower

James White

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Brandon Bolden

Brandon King

Nick Folk

Jamie Collins

Jakob Johnson

Kyle Van Noy (cut)

Gunner Olszewski (restricted)

