Patriots free agency: Here are five potential landings spots for J.C. Jackson

J.C. Jackson is going to receive a very large payday with his next contract.

The New England Patriots’ free agent cornerback will reportedly hit the market, as the organization does not plan to place the franchise tag on him. The Patriots have around $5 million to spend in cap space and tagging Jackson would cost around $17.5 million. Signing him long-term has not appeared to be an option.

The 26-year-old is the best free agent cornerback available and he’s been an absolute ballhawk in young career. He led the league in pass breakups (23) in 2021 and had eight interceptions. Of his 25 total interceptions, Jackson had 17 in the past two seasons — which leads the league.

Jackson is in his prime and many teams will be interested in tightening up their secondary with the addition of him. Here are five potential landing spots for the elite cornerback — the Patriots won’t make the cut in this list.

5. San Francisco 49ers

Jackson landing with the 49ers is one of the least likely options because of money — but, San Francisco desperately needs help in the secondary.

The 49ers lost veteran corner Jason Verrett to an ACL tear in Week 1 last year and they struggled with the position the entire year. There were pieces in the first and second levels of the defense that covered up the blemishes, but the secondary struggles were obvious all season.

San Francisco has about $3 million in cap space, which clearly isn’t enough to land a player who’s projected to be paid $17-20 million.

The team may look to trade Jimmy Garoppolo and that would put them near $25 million in cap space this offseason. It would still be a difficult scenario to make happen, but the 49ers desperately need help at cornerback and Jackson could be their answer.

4. New York Jets

Reeling in Jackson this offseason is likely going to come down to the largest and most appealing contract.

The Jets have money and they have proven in the past to pay for elite players. New York ranked No. 30 in total defense last year and it allowed the third-most passing yards — while having the second-least amount of interceptions.

Story continues

Since entering the league in 2018, Jackson has five interceptions in eight games against the Jets. They understand his ability to track the ball down, while also keeping defenders in front and preventing big plays. The Jets have around $45 million in open cap space and they could provide a deal that Jackson couldn’t turn down.

3. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals, one of the best regular season teams last year, had a huge struggle with the cornerback position.

Robert Alford and Marco Wilson missed a ton of time due to injuries and Arizona relied on Bryon Murphy to take the No. 1 role — he allowed 731 yards and five touchdowns. Jackson would immediately take the lead role and boost a defense that was already playing well in 2021.

Arizona likely won’t re-sign Chandler Jones and they have moves it can make to free up some cap space. The Cardinals have also proved to do what it takes to bring in players who can help the team win. If Jackson were willing to sign for around $17 million with a winning team, the Cardinals may be appealing enough to ink a deal.

2. Cincinati Bengals

What better team to join than one who has money and is coming off a Super Bowl run?

The Bengals currently have the fourth-most cap space in the league and the poor play of Eli Apple was the difference between a Super Bowl win or loss. The team will likely lose Apple and Trae Waynes and it would leave room for Jackson to pair up with Chidobe Awuzie — which could potentially lead to one of the better secondaries in football.

The only issue with signing Jackson to a mega deal is the potential lack of resources available to bring in offensive linemen. Joe Burrow hasn’t had any help from his line in the past two years and the Bengals will have to prioritize it this offseason.

Cornerback Mike Hilton wasn’t shy about recruiting Jackson.

@MR_INT I know a spot where you’ll be much appreciated 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/ETcOaAaYf1 — Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) February 23, 2022

1. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers were a really good team in 2021 that had a tough division and a few tough breaks.

They were also in the bottom 10 with interceptions and in the middle of the pack with passing yards allowed. A lot of the Chargers’ excitement and production came from Justin Herbert and the offense. Adding a cornerback like Jackson in a division with the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos would be crucial.

Also, the Chargers carry the second-most cap space in the league.

For these reasons, NFL Media’s Mike Garofolo said the Chargers could be in the mix for Jackson or Stephon Gilmore.

Keep an eye on the #Chargers in the free-agent corner market. They could be in the mix for Gilmore and/or Jackson. https://t.co/lG4SGKVlyw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2022

1

1