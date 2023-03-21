Patriots former starting running back joining AFC East rival Bills

Former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on Monday evening, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Harris was bogged down by injuries in 2022. He ran for 462 yards and played in only 11 contests. He was the second running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson, as the latter took the bulk of the team’s carries at the position

Harris was drafted by New England in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He ends his time for the Patriots with 449 carries for 2,094 yards and 20 touchdowns in four seasons.

The Patriots signed running back James Robinson last week, and it became apparent that Harris was the odd man out.

Former Patriots’ RB Damien Harris reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2023

Now, the Patriots will have to see Harris multiple times in a season, as he joins a backfield that includes the likes of James Cook. Harris’ contributions won’t be easily replaced, but as Stevenson showed last season, he’s more than ready to carry the load.

