The New England Patriots worked out a defensive back on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Tre Sullivan, a former Philadelphia Eagles safety, played 12 games in 2018. The 24-year-old made 17 tackles, 12 solo, in his stint with Philadelphia. Sullivan played in college at Shepherd University in West Virginia, and was released by the Eagles over the summer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The workout comes after the Patriots have a need to fill three open practice squad spots following the departures of offensive tackle Dan Skipper, defensive lineman Ufomba Kamalu and placing Obi Melifonwu on injured reserve.

New England also announced that they've placed Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve and have actived Isaiah Wynn.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots work out former Eagles defensive back Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston